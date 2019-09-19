It’s going to be hot again but not as intense. Temps will warm through the 80s and land in the lower 90s this afternoon. Lows in the 60s.
Quiet skies continue this weekend with above normal temps in the lower 90s.
No rain until at least early next week although those rain chances look pitiful. By next Tuesday, we’re looking at highs in the middle to upper 80s… Brrr.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 91 Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Wind: S 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
