We're off to a warm start with temperatures in the 60s. Many of us will see highs in the middle/upper 80s. For Nashville it will be the hottest day so far in 2019.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in on Thursday. Some could become strong with damaging wind and/or small hail.
Friday, rain moves out early before another wave moves in for the weekend.
Rain will remain in the area off and on through the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Humid. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: S 8-18
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Humid. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms.
Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers.
Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.
Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.
