It will feel like summer for the rest of the week.
Overnight mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid 60s.
Even warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s, possibly even reaching 90 degrees in Nashville under a mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower is possible south of I-40.
We'll repeat those temperatures for Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and possible isolated shower mainly along the Plateau.
A 50% chance of rain showers and possibly an isolated storm mixed in on Sunday. Highs drop off just a bit back into the mid-80s.
Rain chances carry into the start of the work week, but just a chance of showers through Wednesday.
