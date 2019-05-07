The heat continues through tomorrow, thunderstorms are expected Thursday.
4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Thursday for possible severe storms.
Tonight, the weather will be quiet. Expect lows by Wednesday morning to be in the lower 60s.
Wednesday afternoon will be even hotter than today. Many communities will peak in the mid-upper 80s! For Nashville it will be the hottest day so far in 2019.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in on Thursday. Some could become strong-severe with damaging wind gusts and/or small hail. A widespread severe outbreak is not expected. Only select storms will reach severe criteria.
Friday, rain moves out early before moving back in to the Mid State late Friday night or early Saturday. Rain will remain in the area off and on through the first part of Sunday/Mother's Day.
Brighter and pleasant weather will take over on Monday and Tuesday. Highs from the weekend through Tuesday will be in the 70s.
