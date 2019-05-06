Sunny and dry for the beginning of the week. Scattered showers and some strong to severe thunderstorms return to the Mid State late week.
4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday for those storms.
Tonight, spotty fog will form in the valleys. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by morning, but it won't be as cool as this morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be partly cloudy and hotter. Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s. Just a 20% shower or thunderstorm chance returns late Wednesday with the area mostly likely to get some rain being over northwestern Middle Tennessee.
A cold front approaches Thursday. The weather changes considerably... it'll turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become severe especially over western and southern Middle Tennessee. Rain will linger at times into Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures will peak around 80 on Thursday and then in the 70s on Friday and Saturday.
Sunday also includes a few showers with highs in the mid 70s.
