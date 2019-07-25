After a couple of nice days with below average heat and lower humidity, a more traditional summer pattern is returning this weekend.
Humidity will remain low tonight, allowing temperatures to fall nicely back into the low-mid 60s by morning.
Friday afternoon will turn hotter. The humidity will begin to increase too. Count on highs close to 90.
Humidity inches up even more Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly cloudy with highs both weekend days in the low 90s. The rain chance will remain limited, too.
Isolated thundershowers will be possible on Monday afternoon, still hot in the low 90s.
More widespread storms are likely on Tuesday. Scattered storms will linger into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures next week will be seasonable.
