**4WARN Weather Alert Monday**
Rain spreading across Middle Tennessee overnight, becoming heavier, with some embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold steady and then begin to rise late tonight through the 50s.
On Monday, it will turn windy, warmer, and more humid. There will be a few showers during the morning. During the mid-late afternoon a band of heavy downpours with a few embedded strong thunderstorms containing damaging wind gusts will pass through. Highs will be around 70. Rain will quickly taper off early Monday evening, as temperatures gradually fall back through the 50s making for a nice end to 2018.
Tuesday/New Year's Day will be cloudy and cool. On Wednesday, rain showers will return, lingering into Thursday. Late Thursday night or early Friday morning a few light snow showers will be possible. Then clouds will decrease to make for a beautiful weekend with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s, Saturday and 60s on Sunday.
