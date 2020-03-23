 

 

Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. No rain tonight with lows in the 50s.  

Tuesday is a 4WARN Weather Alert Day. We're watching for two rounds of storms. The first one moves in during the morning. The second one in the afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather is possible. This includes damaging winds, hail, and possibly a few tornadoes. Stay weather aware and download the free News4 App. 

It'll be cooler and calmer on Wednesday with highs in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures heat up big time for the second half of the week. Look for upper 70s on Thursday. By Friday, we'll make a run for 80° for the first time this year. That's well above the normal for late March. 

There's rain in the forecast this weekend, especially on Saturday. Drying out by Sunday with highs in the 70s. 

 

