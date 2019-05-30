Relief from the heat settles in today with much needed rain on the way.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. A few of those storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail.
Bank on more clouds and slightly cooler temps in the 80s. Much calmer by this evening with quiet skies overnight. Lows in the 60s.
The weekend ahead looks great! Perfect pool or lake weather with highs in the 80s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Wind: W 8-18
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 65 Wind: W/SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Lo: 62 Wind: W 5-10
