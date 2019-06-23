For Sunday evening, strong to severe storms are moving in from the west into Middle Tennessee. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the mid-state until 12:00 a.m. Monday.
A tornado warning has been issued for Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky until 7:15 p.m. Sunday night.
Another surge of rain is expected for the start of the work week.
Rain chances remain elevated on Monday and Tuesday, but by Wednesday rain chances will begin to diminish.
Skies remain mostly sunny and temperatures will remain warm and muggy for the upcoming week with upper 80's and 90's in the forecast.
