4WARN Weather Alert Wednesday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The rain does take a break overnight, lows in the 40s and 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Temperatures soar into the 70s tomorrow, but just as temperatures rise, so do the rain chances. Rain and a few storms are possible beginning in the late morning along the Tennessee River and continuing into the afternoon, especially north of I-40. A few of those storms could be strong to severe.
Thursday more rain and thunderstorms possible with highs in the mid 70s.
A cold front sweeps through late Thursday into Friday. A few strong thunderstorms again will be possible. Highs again Friday in the upper 70s.
Rain chances back off for the weekend. Turning cooler with 50s for highs under a partly cloudy sky.
Rain returns again next week.
