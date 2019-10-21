4WARN Weather Alert in effect Monday due to expected strong thunderstorms in the Mid State.
Today will be mostly cloudy, breezy, warm, and humid with showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west. A few storms could be severe, producing damaging wind gusts. Storms will reach the TN River around 9am, Nashville by 1pm or so, and the Cumberland Plateau by 4pm.
Tonight, rain will gradually taper off from west to east. Tuesday will turn bright, cooler, and less humid, with lows around 50 and highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant with lows in the 40s and highs in the low-mid 70s.
The threat for a few showers returns Friday through the weekend. Lows then will be in the 40s and 50s. We'll have highs through that period in the 60s.
