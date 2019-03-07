Quiet skies continue for one more day, turning unsettled for the first half of the the weekend.
Not as cold to start with temps in the 20s. Noticeably warmer by the end of the day as high warm through the 50s. Clouds thicken this evening.
Showers return overnight and linger into Friday. Highs in the 50s.
If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, you may want to think about going with plan B. Shower activity picks up in the morning and continues through the day.
Storms come marching in the afternoon and evening time frame. These could be on the stronger side with damaging wind as the primary threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Saturday is a 4WARN Weather Alert Day. Please make sure to check back with us frequently for updates.
Drying out early Sunday morning. Quiet skies take control for the rest of the weekend. Highs in the 60s.
Cooling off early next week with 50s for highs.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, milder. Hi: 51 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy and chilly. 70% chance of showers. Lo: 42 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. 60% chance of showers/rumbles. Hi: 55 Lo: 48 Wind: S 5-10
Nashville & Middle Tennessee
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Some sun, warm and windy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Some severe.
Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 (Morning showers and storms end). Becoming mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.