Typical August afternoon across Middle Tennessee with plenty of heat and humidity.
We'll begin to cool down as clouds and storms build in for the remainder of the day.
Scattered showers and storms will be around through sunset tonight.
Movement of the storms today will be slow meaning heftier downpours could lead to flooding.
Showers will fade away before midnight.
The new week is advertising more of the same pattern with pop-up storms each afternoon.
Highs will hover around averages in the upper 80's and low 90's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.