In the morning Sunday, you may see showers along and east of Interstate 65. Heavy pockets of downpours could accompany these showers.
Scattered rain showers with some pop-up thunderstorms will be the trend in the afternoon Sunday. While most of these storms will be average summertime thunderstorms, one or two may become strong with brief gusty wind.
It'll be hot and humid Sunday with lows in the 70s and highs in the low 90s. During the day, the Heat Index will make most areas feel close to triple digits.
Monday will bring another high chance for showers and thunderstorms. That system will exit the Mid State on Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will be hot and largely uneventful with just very isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows Wednesday through Friday will be around 70 with highs in the low 90s.
