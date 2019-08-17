Very hot weather's expected this weekend with the heat index around 100 degrees.

Early Saturday morning, expect spotty valley fog.  This afternoon will turn partly cloudy and very hot with just a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.  Highs will be in the low-mid 90s.  Sunday will be similar after a low early on in the low 70s.  Sunday's high will be 96.

More of the same's on tap for Monday, although the humidity will be even higher.  On Tuesday, a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening.  Wednesday into Thursday, a weak cold front will settle down into the Mid State bringing an even better opportunity for rain and storms.  Behind the front on Friday, we'll have slightly lower humidity with highs in the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas

