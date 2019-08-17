Very hot weather's expected this weekend with the heat index around 100 degrees.
Early Saturday morning, expect spotty valley fog. This afternoon will turn partly cloudy and very hot with just a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s. Sunday will be similar after a low early on in the low 70s. Sunday's high will be 96.
More of the same's on tap for Monday, although the humidity will be even higher. On Tuesday, a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday into Thursday, a weak cold front will settle down into the Mid State bringing an even better opportunity for rain and storms. Behind the front on Friday, we'll have slightly lower humidity with highs in the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.