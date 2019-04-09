Sunshine's in control for the next couple of days. Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s. We'll dip into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. Tomorrow, count on more sunshine. It'll be even warmer as temperatures soar into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Thursday will become windy as clouds begin to move in. It'll stay warm, with highs around 80. Then, late Thursday night or early Friday, a line of showers and storms potentially with strong gusty wind will pass through. A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect for that system.
Rain exits early Friday. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low-mid 70s. Saturday will start pleasant, but isolated showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms will pass through Saturday night into early Sunday. Then, drier weather will take over Sunday afternoon into early Monday. Highs over the weekend and early next week will be in the 70s.
