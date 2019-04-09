4WARN Forecast: Stretch of beautiful weather ahead
Taste of summer the next couple of days with sunshine and warm highs in the low 80s. Tonight mostly clear and mild, lows in the low 50s.
Tomorrow, count on more sunshine. It'll be even warmer as temperatures soar to the low 80s.
Thursday, the wind picks up and the clouds move into Middle Tennessee. It'll stay warm, with highs around 80.
4WARN Weather Alert Friday
Late Thursday night into early Friday, a line of showers and storms. Some of those storms could be severe with damaging wind.
Rain exits early Friday. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low-mid 70s.
Saturday will start pleasant, but isolated showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms will pass through Saturday night into early Sunday.
Then, drier weather will take over Sunday afternoon into early Monday. Highs over the weekend and early next week will be in the 70s.
Back to sunshine Monday afternoon and Tuesday.
