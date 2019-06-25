Picture perfect day with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity. Quiet skies tonight, lows in the 60s.
By Wednesday, temps take off through the 80s and land in the lower 90s. Hit or miss showers or storms possible late in the day.
We could be looking at another heat wave heading toward the weekend with several days in the 90s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: W 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 68 Wind: NW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Wind: SE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.
Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
