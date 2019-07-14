Light to moderate rainfall continues to fall in the western third of the state tonight. These slow moving showers will begin to slowly progress eastward into the overnight.
As Barry slowly crawls northward during the new week rain chances will begin to increase.
However, we're not expecting much severe weather from this system.
More so, we'll see light to moderate rainfall Monday - Thursday with the best chance on Tuesday and Wednesday when better chances for storms arrive.
Forecast is still on track for an additional 1-3 inches of rain through this period with higher amounts west of the TN River.
If any slow moving storms get going we'll have to watch out for isolated flooding.
By the end of the week rain chances will drop significantly, but not zero, heading into next weekend.
On the flip side, as sunshine returns to the area highs will climb back into the summertime 90's.
