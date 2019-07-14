Light to moderate rainfall continues to fall in the western third of the state tonight. These slow moving showers will begin to slowly progress eastward into the overnight. 

 
As Barry slowly crawls northward during the new week rain chances will begin to increase. 
However, we're not expecting much severe weather from this system. 
More so, we'll see light to moderate rainfall Monday - Thursday with the best chance on Tuesday and Wednesday when better chances for storms arrive. 
Forecast is still on track for an additional 1-3 inches of rain through this period with higher amounts west of the TN River.  
If any slow moving storms get going we'll have to watch out for isolated flooding. 
 
By the end of the week rain chances will drop significantly, but not zero, heading into next weekend. 
On the flip side, as sunshine returns to the area highs will climb back into the summertime 90's. 

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.