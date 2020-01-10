Warm breezes again today. Temperatures warm into the lower 70s. Scattered showers and a storm possible. Not all will see the wet weather.
Saturday, a band of strong-severe thunderstorms will develop and reach the Tennessee River late in the morning, Nashville by early afternoon, and the Cumberland Plateau by mid-late afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and brief flash flooding will be possible. Isolated tornadoes could also develop, so be sure to remain weather aware with the News4 app.
Much calmer for the end of the weekend. Turning cooler into the 50s.
Monday calls for quiet skies and highs near 60 degrees.
By Tuesday, we're looking at more rain which lingers into Thursday.
