Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through early this evening over southern Middle Tennessee. Meanwhile, colder air is filtering into the rest of the Mid State on a strengthening northwesterly wind. Take a jacket if you're heading out this evening, as temperatures will fall through the 50s quickly. By morning, expect lows in the 30s and 40s. Along the TN/KY line, the wind chill will be in the upper 20s!
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Wednesday will be bright and beautiful. Lows will be around freezing. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 60s. Warmer weather's in store on Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 70s.
More clouds will move in on Friday. It'll turn breezy and stay warm, with highs in the 70s again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Saturday. A few showers will linger into early Sunday. Colder air will return on Sunday, too.
