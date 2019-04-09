After early showers, drizzle, and patchy dense fog clear Tuesday, the weather will brighten allowing temperatures to rebound well into the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be cool with lows in the low 50s.
Gorgeous weather is expected on Wednesday. Highs will be around 80 with plenty of sunshine.
Becoming windy Thursday with increasing clouds, high in the low 80s.
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday night as a line of strong to severe storms will move through again.
Slightly cooler and drier weather takes over for Friday and Saturday, highs will be near 70.
On Sunday, expect rain and thunderstorms with a high near 70.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy AM dense fog. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. 20% chance of an AM shower or two. Hi: 78 Wind: N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Lo: 50 Wind: N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Wind: NE/SE 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms late.
Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 45 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of AM showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.
Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy.
