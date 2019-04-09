After early showers, drizzle, and patchy dense fog clear Tuesday, the weather will brighten allowing temperatures to rebound well into the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be cool with lows in the low 50s.

Gorgeous weather is expected on Wednesday. Highs will be around 80 with plenty of sunshine.

Becoming windy Thursday with increasing clouds, high in the low 80s.

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday night as a line of strong to severe storms will move through again.

Slightly cooler and drier weather takes over for Friday and Saturday, highs will be near 70.

On Sunday, expect rain and thunderstorms with a high near 70.

Current Forecast for Nashville

Today: Patchy AM dense fog. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. 20% chance of an AM shower or two. Hi: 78 Wind: N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Lo: 50 Wind: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Wind: NE/SE 5-10 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms late.

Fri: Hi: 69 Lo: 45 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of AM showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.