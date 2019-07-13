If you're looking for info about Hurricane Barry, skip to the last paragraph. 

Scattered storms will fade away shortly after sunset tonight.
 
Barry will remain well south of the state Sunday and Monday. 
Meaning, we'll stay in our humid and rainy-at-times pattern for a few more days. 
 
As Barry crawls northward it'll slide by west Tennessee sometime Tuesday. If the storm stays on its projected path, Middle Tennessee likely won't see a major impact. Rainfall amounts are looking much higher along the western edge of the state compared to our area. 
Latest indications show the MS River to the TN River between 3-4 inches with higher amounts along the MS River. 
TN River through Middle TN around 1-3 inches from Today to Wednesday. 
Any shift to the west for Barry will reduce rainfall amounts. 

