Strong storms and lightning were reported across the mid-state Saturday evening, and some communities even had reports of flooded roads.
Maury County emergency officials reported several roads out in the county were covered with water, particularly out towards the Culleoka area and Pulaski Highway.
Marshall County also had reported about 15-20 roads closed though water appears to be going back down in some areas.
A house fire in Marshall County also appeared to have been sparked by lightning on Lunns Store Road. No injuries were reported.
Viewers from Smyrna reported heavy rains had flooded Mills Road in places on Saturday evening.
Although it's not in the warning area, the City of Mt. Juliet warned about a strong storm with heavy rain and lightning causing ponding on many roadways in the community.
Sunday will be another hot one with better chances of rain in the afternoon. Those that see rain will get a little relief from the heat.
Our latest heat wave will come to an end after a cold front swings through Monday night.
As this front approaches on Monday, scattered showers and storms will move through.
Widespread severe weather doesn't appear to be an issue but a few isolated, stronger storms will be possible.
By Tuesday, a noticeably less humid air mass will move in.
Dry, sunny conditions with much cooler temperatures will be around Tuesday through Friday.
Highs will hang in the mid to upper 80's through this period.
