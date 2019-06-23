Hot & humid afternoon for Middle Tennessee.
Highs are well on their way to the low 90's with "feels like" numbers in the mid-90's today.
Areas west of Interstate 65 are highlighted for storms late this afternoon/early evening.
The good news is there's better indication that this line will be fizzling as it reaches west Tennessee.
Regardless, there's a chance for more strong to isolated severe storms between 5-8PM tonight.
Stubborn showers and storms will be around again on Monday from mid-morning to late-afternoon. Outside of a few isolated stronger storms, things should be fairly tame to begin the week.
Outside of a few typical afternoon summertime storms, Tuesday through Friday looks mostly dry, sunny & hot. Upper 80's and low 90's will be the theme all week long.
