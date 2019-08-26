Expect just a few light showers this afternoon, before more rain and thunderstorms return on Tuesday.
This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy as the steadiest rain shifts over eastern Middle Tennessee. A passing shower or two is possible in Nashville this afternoon, but generally speaking, rain will be hard to come by along the I-65 corridor and points westward. Highs will be 10 degrees below average in the 70s and lowermost 80s.
Tonight, a shower or two will be possible as temperatures hold steady. Then, Tuesday, more showers and thunderstorms will push through with our next cold front. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the low-mid 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and much less humid with lows in the 60s on Wednesday and in the 50s on Thursday! Highs each afternoon will be in the middle 80s.
Slightly warmer weather will round out the weekend and kick off Labor Day weekend.
