A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s! The clouds are back today as well as above normal highs. We'll be warm again in the 60s. 

Quiet skies continue tonight with 50s for lows. 

There is a chance for a shower or two on Friday. A better chance for rain moves in Saturday into Sunday. 

The second half of the weekend looks wet with falling temperatures. It's back to reality Monday morning with lows in the middle 30s. 

Feeling more like December for the final days of 2019 with highs near 50 degrees. 

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

