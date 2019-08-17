Hot but beautiful afternoon across Middle Tennessee. 

 
Rain chances remain nonexistent today and again on Sunday. 
With a lack of rain, another round of mid 90's are expected to wrap up the weekend. 
 
Rain chances will ever so slightly increase into the new workweek but the bigger story remains the unusually hot highs for August. 
 
Mid to upper 90's for highs are in the forecast through Wednesday with 'feels like' number close to triple-digits. Not quite the recent heat wave but hot nonetheless. 
 
Better chances for rain return by Thursday which will help keep temperatures closer to averages - upper 80's. 
 
As it stands, there is no major concern for severe weather at this point but an isolated stronger storm or two is possible late week. 

