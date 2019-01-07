The same great weekend weather rolls over into the new work week with rain returning late Monday afternoon.
Pleasant morning with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will work in through the day today as highs climb to the lower 60s. There is a small rain chance late in the day.
No signs of cold just yet, Tuesday looks to be pleasant with more toasty temperatures in the lower 60s. Enjoy it now because cold air waits for no man.
The bottom drops off by Wednesday. Look for highs in the 40s through week’s end.
We are keeping a close eye on our next storm system for the weekend. For now, it appears that we will stay warm enough to where we won’t have to worry about winter weather. Stay tuned.
