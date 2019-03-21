Another sunny day in the works for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Highs will once again creep into the 60's for most this afternoon.
We'll finish up the week with a nearly identical forecast Friday with more sun and comfortable temperatures.
The start of the weekend will be nice and great for any outdoor activities.
Mostly sunny skies will last through Saturday into Sunday morning before clouds and rain moves in to round out the weekend.
Right now, it appears the bulk of the rain will hold off until after sunset Sunday.
So, if you have any plans Sunday afternoon, you should be a good shape.
Monday will advertise the heaviest rain in over a week for the Mid State.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible as this next system progressive across the area.
This round of rain won't dwell for very long as we're right back to dry conditions by late-Tuesday afternoon.
Highs this weekend and into next week will range from the 50's to upper 60's with the overnights falling back down to 30's and 40's.
