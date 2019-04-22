So far, it's been an amazing start to the week with ample sunshine and warm highs in the 80's.
Our next best shot at rain comes Wednesday afternoon with isolated showers returning to the area.
A much better chance for rain will begin to move in on Thursday.
Scattered showers a few isolated storms will be in the area by Thursday afternoon.
Thankfully, severe weather does not appear to be an issue for this round.
Lingering showers will be around to begin Friday but we dry out by mid-afternoon.
As far as next weekend goes, quiet weather will return.
More sunshine and clouds will be around both days.
However, early indications suggest a few low-chance showers Saturday evening but we'll see how that plays out.
