Beautiful but hot day across Middle Tennessee.
If you have any plans outdoors make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen.
Highs will once again top out in the upper 80's and low 90's today.
Some will get close to record values.
Memorial Day is advertising nearly the same weather we've been dealing with the last few days.
Sunshine, clouds and heat.
Other than one or two very isolated showers Monday afternoon, everyone will stay dry.
Our next best chance of rain will move in on Thursday.
A cold front will slide through the area brining a chance for scattered showers and a few isolated storms.
Ingredients for severe weather is lacking so ho-hum showers/storms are only expected.
This round looks to clear out by Friday.
Right now, there could be a few showers in the forecast next weekend. We'll get a clearer image of what to expect as the week goes on.
