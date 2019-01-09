Make sure the kids have a nice warm coat before heading out the door. Temperatures are in the 30s with chilly breezes.
Sunshine dominates today with near normal highs in the 40s. Stiff northwest winds will keep an edge on the overall feel for the day.
Even colder tonight with lows in the teens and 20s. Don’t forget about any outdoor pets. Sunshine takes back over for Thursday. Highs in the 40s again.
Clouds thicken up for Friday ahead of our next storm system.
Wintry precipitation is possible early Saturday morning for those along the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. Rain continues all day. We’ll have to watch for another opportunity for snow or snow showers early Sunday, especially east in the Cumberland plateau. Stay tuned.
