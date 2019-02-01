Trending on the warmer side of things for the next several days!
Early this morning spotty showers are working across the Mid-State. We're on the warmer side to where we'll stay in liquid form. That goes to show you just how much "milder" it is this morning... compared to where we were. Highs in the middle 40s for Friday.
Warmth builds in for Saturday and Sunday as highs top in the 60s.
Make the most of it because rain moves in early next week.
