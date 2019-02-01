wx 2/1

Trending on the warmer side of things for the next several days!

Early this morning spotty showers are working across the Midstate. We're on the warmer side to where we'll stay in liquid form. That goes to show you just how much "milder" it is this morning ... compared to where we were. Highs in the middle 40s for Friday.

Warmth builds in for Saturday and Sunday as highs top in the 60s.

Make the most of it because rain moves in early next week.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.