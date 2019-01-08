Clouds hang around to start Tuesday. Sunshine takes over late afternoon with highs in the 60s. It’ll feel much colder by evening.
Wednesday starts off much cold with lows near freezing. After a bitter beginning, it doesn’t really get much better. Highs in the middle 40s under a mostly sunny sky.
Plentiful sunshine again on Thursday with temperatures in the 40s again. Clouds are on the rise heading to Friday.
Rain moves in Friday night into Saturday. Before clearing out on Sunday, snow showers are possible for some. Near normal temperatures in the 40s can be expected all weekend.
