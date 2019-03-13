Wind swept warmth drive temps into the 70s today. Gusts to 30 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky.
Rain and storms move in by night. You'll want to plan on a slow moving morning commute. Lows in the 60s.
Call it a one, two punch. Another wave of storms stroll through in for Thursday afternoon. Stronger storms could dump heavy rain and produce high winds. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather. This is a level two out of five.
Rain clears out for Friday. Cooler changes settled back in for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Highs in the 50s for the weekend. Lows in the 30s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S 15-30
Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers/thunder late. Lo: 63 Wind: S 20-40
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 75 Lo: 45 Wind: SW 20-35
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Becoming partly cloudy, cooler.
Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy
Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Sunny.
Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Sunny.
