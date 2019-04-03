Beautiful day ahead! Temps sky rocket through the 70s this afternoon under a sunny to partly cloudy sky.
Clouds walk back in tomorrow pulling in our next rain risk. An isolated storm or two possible. Wet weather lingers through early Friday morning.
A taste of late Spring this weekend, under a partly cloudy sky, temps will warm near 80 degrees on Saturday. A stray storm or two possible but most stay dry.
Widely scattered showers and storms return Sunday and Monday. The threat for severe weather will need to be monitored.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny and pleasant. Hi: 74 Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool Lo: 50 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60% chance of showers/thunder. Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Wind: S 5-15
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and a few storms.
Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a showers.
