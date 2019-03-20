An approaching cold front will bring rain overnight and part of tomorrow.
Showers will move in from the west. With additional cloud cover temperatures won't fall as much as previous nights - only down to the mid-40s.
Some rain will linger into the morning. The sky will remain cloudy for much of the day with some clearing late. Temperatures will only top off in the 50s, so it will be cooler.
Friday and Saturday will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, highs in the 60s, and lows in the 30s. Then, clouds will move back in Sunday with scattered showers by late afternoon.
Off-and-on rain with some thundershowers are expected on Monday and Tuesday.
