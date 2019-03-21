Spring is officially here! We'll take a step back today as far as the warmth. Some folks may want the umbrella.
Early morning showers working across the Midstate. Expect to run the windshield wiper on low at times for the morning commute. Clouds hang around through the day with highs in the 50s.
Clearing out tonight as temps drift away through the 30s.
Friday and Saturday feature sunshine and Spring-like temps in the 60s.
We're not totally in the clear from a rain this weekend. There's a small chance of showers late Sunday. Still warm with highs near 70.
Off and on showers/storms expected early next week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 57 Wind: NW 8-18
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 37 Wind: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 63 Lo: 34 Wind: N 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
Mon: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.
Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.