Spring fling is over, it’s back to reality.
Early morning showers clearing out. What’s left behind is stiff breezes and cold temperatures. Sub-freezing for all. Make sure the kids are dressed warm out at the bus stop.
The sun finally reveals itself today but staying rather cold with highs in the 30s. Much colder by night with lows in the lower 20s.
Half and half weekend ahead. Starting off dry and chilly in the 40s. Rain overspreads the Mid-state for Sunday. This is the start of another soggy stretch that’ll last all the way through Tuesday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.