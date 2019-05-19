Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop today. A few could become strong with damaging wind gusts, especially over western Middle Tennessee. It won't rain all day, just at times. We'll have more clouds than sunshine and an occasionally gusty south-southwesterly wind as high as 30 mph. Highs will generally be in the low-mid 80s.
Tonight, a few showers will linger before dissipating during the wee hours of the morning. Lows will be in the mid-upper 60s. Then on Monday, it'll turn partly cloudy and slightly less humid thanks to a light northerly wind. Count on highs in the low-mid 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will bring the slightest chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will ramp upward toward mid summertime levels (highs in the upper 80s to around 90). Then, even higher heat will build over the area on Thursday into the start of the Memorial Day weekend. We'll have lows then around 70 and highs in the lower 90s (92 or 93 degrees likely in Nashville on Thursday).
