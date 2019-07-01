Today will be a lot like Sunday, although this afternoon and evening a few more showers and thunderstorms will develop.  It'll turn tremendously hot and remain humid with high temperatures in the low-mid 90s and the heat index around 100 in many communities this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will diminish early this evening before completely dissipating by late evening.  By morning, lows in the low-mid 70s will be common.

Tuesday will be similar, although the rain chance for daytime heating triggered showers and storms will increase even further to 40%.  It'll be 50% Wednesday, followed by 40% on the 4th of July and Friday.  Each afternoon will be very hot and humid with low-mid 90s common for high temperatures.  Little change is expected at night from previous nights.

This weekend, the rain chance will increase further as a weak front settles southward into Middle Tennessee triggering even more showers and thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

