A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect due to the threat for a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening with frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and brief gusty wind.
It'll be variably cloudy this afternoon with spotty showers and storms developing. The best chance for any strong storms will be over the southern two tiers of counties in Middle Tennessee. It'll remain tremendously humid with a high around 90.
This evening, showers and storms will diminish. Spotty fog will form. We'll have lows in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Expect highs in the low 90s. Sunday will be even hotter -- low-mid 90s, with less rain coverage. The rain chance where you are on Sunday will be 10%.
On Monday, intense heat and humidity will remain with a few more showers and storms. The rain chance for next week peaks late Tuesday into Wednesday as our next cold front pushes into the Mid State.
