NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Showers are the focus heading into the evening tonight. Rain will move in from the west late this evening and will stick around for the Monday morning commute.
Showers will taper off by Monday afternoon with highs topping out in the low 50s.
Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and full of sunshine.
The mornings will be very cold in the 30s, but the afternoons will be pleasant with 50s in the forecast.
Our next best chance for rain arrives at the end of the week on Friday.
