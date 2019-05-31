A leftover shower or two possible today, mainly for areas along and east of 65. Highs in the 80s.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend. Sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 80s with a noticeable rise in humidity.
Another front drops in for the second half of the weekend. This will bring another round of showers and storms.
This prompts for a BIG cool down early next week.
Bonus: No 90 degrees in the next seven days! (Thank you, Mother Nature).
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm -- especially east. Hi: 84 Wind: W 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Wind: NW 5
