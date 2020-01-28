Meteorologist Dan Thomas has your full 4WARN Weather Forecast with LIVE 4WARN Real-Time Radar.

Typical winter weather for a few days until a taste of spring arrives this weekend.

This evening variably cloudy and cool. Late tonight, a few light rain showers will move in. A couple of wet snowflakes or a little sleet will be possible, especially over southern Kentucky.  No accumulation will occur. Low in he mid 30s.

Wednesday will bring occasional showers, this will not be a washout. Expect highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday, some sunshine will return. It will remain cool. High in the upper 40s.

Another weak weather system passes through the area Friday with a few rain showers. High near 50.

Then, milder weather sets up shop for Saturday. There will be a few morning showers. The high will be in the low 50s.

More mild weather remains for the beginning of next week. Sunday and Monday abundant sunshine and high in the low 60s.

 

