After another very hot September day some heat and humidity relief is in sight.
Tonight, temperatures will drop steadily, all the way back into the 60s by Thursday morning.
Thursday won't be as hot as previous days, with a high around 90 and less humidity by afternoon.
Little change is expected on Friday through the weekend. Sunday should be a little hotter, with a high of 92 degrees.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid State on Monday of next week as a weak cold front settles through.
Back to sunshine Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the upper 80s.
By Wednesday the low 90s make a return.
