After a gorgeous start to the week, some showers moving in late tomorrow. Another round is set for the weekend.
Tonight will turn cool, but not overly cold. By morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 40s will be common.
A few showers will pass through on Tuesday as clouds thicken. A southerly wind will strengthen through the afternoon, too. Expect highs in the low 60s.
A round of heavier rain with a few thundershowers are expected Tuesday night, moving out early Wednesday. Wednesday generally looks good for travel throughout the Mid South.
Thursday, Thanksgiving, will be chilly with the slightest chance of a shower, highs in the low 50s.
Friday will be similar with a few showers and highs in the mid 50s.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected Saturday before colder air moves in Sunday and Monday of next week.
